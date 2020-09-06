$0.26 EPS Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NWBI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 434,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,084. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

