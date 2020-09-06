$0.27 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

NYSE ELY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.44. 1,162,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,669. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

