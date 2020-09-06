$0.28 EPS Expected for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Foundation Building Materials reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,740. The company has a market cap of $664.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

