$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 38.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 183.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 336,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

