$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Employers reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

EIG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. 122,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Employers by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Employers by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

