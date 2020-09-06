$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.47. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Envestnet stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.72. 264,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,498,000 after purchasing an additional 76,826 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

