$0.82 EPS Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Argus dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. 2,128,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,608. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

