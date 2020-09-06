$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celestica’s earnings. Celestica posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Celestica will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.40 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

CLS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 241,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,546. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $978.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 1,072.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Celestica in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Celestica by 96.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

