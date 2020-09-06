$1.84 EPS Expected for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.10. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 802,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

