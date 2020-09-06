$115.74 Million in Sales Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to report $115.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.60 million. Ship Finance International reported sales of $111.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year sales of $472.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.87 million to $475.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $448.41 million, with estimates ranging from $439.41 million to $457.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ship Finance International.

SFL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

SFL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 566,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.16. Ship Finance International has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 505.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

