13,063 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.96. 472,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.67. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.71.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.