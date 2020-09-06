$14.36 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce $14.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.42 million to $27.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $10.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $61.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.44 million to $88.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.79 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NTLA traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 1,324,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,553. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $581,591. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

