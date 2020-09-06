15,398 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.30. 804,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,979. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $123.21.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,944 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

