15,991 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.21. The stock had a trading volume of 481,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,504. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.