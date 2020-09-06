$2.24 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $2.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $3.57 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 267.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $14.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.76 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 26,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,789. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $305.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 35.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.