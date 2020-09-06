$2.24 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $2.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $3.57 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 267.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $14.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.76 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 26,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,789. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $305.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 35.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit