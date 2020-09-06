$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) will report $2.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CLSA initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.82. 5,286,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Yum China by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

