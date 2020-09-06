$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $10.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Corning by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,445,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.53 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

