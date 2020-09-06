23,875 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.30. 420,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,487. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.02. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

