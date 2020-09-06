$25.15 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce $25.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.33 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $48.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $119.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.43 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $157.46 million, with estimates ranging from $155.18 million to $159.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million.

OESX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. 481,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,112. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 353,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

