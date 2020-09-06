$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will announce $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. Newmont Goldcorp reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full-year sales of $11.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $14.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,454,573.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,033,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after buying an additional 2,315,472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,602 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at $101,871,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.35. 6,968,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

