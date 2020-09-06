39,000 Shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $366,608,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $117,951,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,143,000 after buying an additional 1,736,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,216,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,616,000 after buying an additional 1,250,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 184.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,826,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after buying an additional 1,183,496 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 301,181 shares of company stock worth $9,892,151 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNF traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

