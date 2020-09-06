3,986 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 113,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $148.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,198,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

