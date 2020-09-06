4,774 Shares in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Bought by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,955,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,311,970. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

