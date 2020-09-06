50,761 Shares in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

TENB traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other Tenable news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 131,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $3,887,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,343,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,648.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,907,706 shares of company stock worth $188,534,591 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

