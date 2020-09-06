$6.05 Million in Sales Expected for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will post sales of $6.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.38 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $32.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.98 million, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $51.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNTA shares. Truist lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Shares of MNTA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. 5,873,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,138. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $94,323.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,815,363.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,915 shares of company stock worth $10,173,824. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $13,184,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,352 shares during the period.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

