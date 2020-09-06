$6.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to report $6.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $8.77 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $7.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $26.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $30.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $35.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 1,998,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.15. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 17.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

