ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.49. ADIDAS AG/S has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.36, a P/E/G ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

