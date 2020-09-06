Aeryus (AER) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $72,152.51 and approximately $752.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeryus token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00072904 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00289752 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001615 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044946 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000457 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008244 BTC.

About Aeryus

Aeryus is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeryus

Aeryus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.