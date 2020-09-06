AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report $56.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.54 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $48.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $170.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.51 million to $171.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $184.49 million, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $188.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 639.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGFS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. 77,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,288. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

