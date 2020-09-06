Ampol Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:ALD)

Ampol Ltd (ASX:ALD) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 7th.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels & Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricants.

