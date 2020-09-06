Analysts Anticipate Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.53). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Centogene by 1,055.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,544. The firm has a market cap of $214.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Centogene has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

