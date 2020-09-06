Analysts Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Corcept Therapeutics also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of CORT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 5,000,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,891. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 25,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $153,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.