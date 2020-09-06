Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $857.23 Million

Brokerages expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report $857.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $699.03 million to $922.00 million. EQT reported sales of $951.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 970,509 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 66.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,745 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $63,606,000. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $45,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 3,275,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,462. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.47. EQT has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.