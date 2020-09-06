Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.55. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,240,000 after buying an additional 763,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,912,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,798,000 after purchasing an additional 261,690 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. 315,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $76.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit