Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.55. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,240,000 after buying an additional 763,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,912,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,798,000 after purchasing an additional 261,690 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. 315,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $76.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

