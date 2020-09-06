Analysts Anticipate Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Mattel reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. ValuEngine cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,478. Mattel has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

