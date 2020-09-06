Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.21). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $305.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.43. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $20.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

