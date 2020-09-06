Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.21). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $305.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.43. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $20.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit