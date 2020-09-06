Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.07). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.97.

CGC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,142. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.36. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 418,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,539 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,751,936 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 77,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

