Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post $1.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Edison International posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,256,000 after purchasing an additional 518,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after buying an additional 1,392,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,823,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,988,000 after buying an additional 228,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after buying an additional 1,878,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.