Analysts Expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $212,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 718,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,505. The company has a quick ratio of 133.84, a current ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

