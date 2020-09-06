Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report $135.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $140.11 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $117.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $522.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $535.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $524.39 million, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $551.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,100 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $8,490,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 813,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 557,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,491.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 558,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 434,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

