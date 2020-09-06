Analysts Expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The company had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $726,717.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $190,023.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,674 shares of company stock worth $2,165,766. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

