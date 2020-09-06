Analysts Expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.21). Select Energy Services posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 457.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 39.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 193,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,602. The company has a market capitalization of $460.87 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 2.86. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

