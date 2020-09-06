Analysts Expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. Veritone reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%.

VERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

VERI stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,004. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $211.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 14,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $198,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,924.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

