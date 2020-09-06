Analysts Set ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $14.78

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,340. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.83 and a beta of 2.11.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,913,263.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $274,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,837,796 shares of company stock valued at $25,732,223. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 26.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,222,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 670,494 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at $27,900,000. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,193,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 309,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 257,186 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

