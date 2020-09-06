Analysts Set Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Target Price at $6.00

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $55,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $75,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.00. 4,708,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,648. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.67. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

