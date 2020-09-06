Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT at $61.42

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $52.05. 843,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,813. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

