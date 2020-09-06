Analysts Set New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Price Target at $152.11

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.29. The stock had a trading volume of 895,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,755. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

