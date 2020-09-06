Analysts Set Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Price Target at $10.53

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

TWO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,081. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.61. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,447,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,255,000 after purchasing an additional 254,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,145 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,297 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,282,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

