ANON Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. ANON has a total market cap of $39,060.42 and $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00124685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00225649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.01597954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00167290 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

