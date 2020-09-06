Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post $970,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $390,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $3.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 million to $5.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.08 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $16.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKDA. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKDA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. 149,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,649. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $8.25.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

